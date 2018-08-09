Winnipeg police seeking driver after 4-year-old injured in hit-and-run

Winnipeg police are hoping to hear from anyone who can help track down the driver of a van that struck and injured a child Wednesday evening.

Const. Rob Carver told Global News a four-year-old girl was struck on the street in the 400 block of Langside Street around 8 p.m. She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Carver said eyewitnesses told police the driver stopped briefly after hitting the child, but then drove off. Officers located the abandoned van a few blocks away.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Traffic Division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).