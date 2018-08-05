Police asking for public’s help in Dakota and Bishop crash

The Winnipeg Police Service’s Traffic Division is still piecing together what happened in a crash that sent six people to hospital on Friday, and now they’re asking for the public’s help.

Investigators believe people in a white 2014 or 2015 Chevrolet Silverado may have witnessed the collision and would like to speak with them.

Around 1 p.m. on Friday, three vehicles were involved in the crash at Dakota Street and Bishop Grandin Boulevard. One vehicle rolled over completely, and the intersection was closed for part of the afternoon.

One individual was sent to hospital in unstable condition but was ungraded to stable later that day.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).