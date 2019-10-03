Wanted man arrested with citizen’s help after Saskatoon officer assaulted: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are thanking a citizen for helping an officer who was trying to make an arrest in downtown Saskatoon on Wednesday.

A “suspicious” man was reported in the 100-block of 1st Avenue North at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, according to a press release.

An officer located a 29-year-old man who gave a false name, Saskatoon police said.

An altercation ensued after the man resisted arrest, according to the officer.

A member of the public reportedly aided the officer in subduing the suspect before more officers arrived to help take the man into custody, police added.

The accused is facing charges of obstruction, assaulting a police officer and failing to comply with court conditions. He also had numerous warrants for his arrest.

The man was scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday.