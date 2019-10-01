Gun reportedly aimed at person from inside home in Saskatoon

Police say a street gang member is in custody after the individual reportedly aimed a gun at a person on Saskatoon’s west side Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Avenue M North at around 12:30 a.m. after police say they received a call from a member of the public who told them a rifle had been pointed at him from inside a home.

READ MORE: Shots fired at RCMP police car in Carnduff, Sask.

Police said the suspect was with other people, who reportedly identified themselves as members of a street gang.

Several suspects reportedly fled the home when officers arrived, including one person armed with a firearm, police said.

According to police, six people were detained by officers while they investigated the weapons complaint.

READ MORE: Drug bust at home in Saskatoon’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood

One male suspect is now facing 10 charges, including several firearm offences.

Another male suspect was charged with possession of an illegal drug and breach of court conditions.

Both are scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday.

WATCH: Police charge two men in Saskatoon’s 14th homicide of 2019

The other four suspects were released with no charges laid.

Saskatoon police said the investigation continues, and officers are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.