Saskatoon police charge 2 after woman reportedly confined in apartment

Saskatoon police say two people are facing charges after another woman said she was unlawfully confined in an apartment.
Police said officers went to the apartment in the 400-block of Avenue B North on Tuesday afternoon to check on the welfare of a woman.
It was reported the woman was being unlawfully confined, police said.
Officers said they found a 20-year-old woman who had been assaulted.
She had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
A 20-year-old woman was arrested at the apartment and is charged with assault and unlawful confinement.
Another woman in the apartment fled and is facing charges, police said. A description of her was not provided by police.
Members of the guns and gangs unit continue to investigate.
