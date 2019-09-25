Taser used on domestic dispute suspect: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police said officers had to use a Taser to subdue a domestic dispute suspect due to his violent behaviour.

Police said officers went to the 1600-block of 33rd Street West just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a call that man was damaging an apartment suite with a woman and two children inside.

Officers said the person who made the complaint was outside the apartment with two children when they arrived.

The officers then entered the suite, police said, where they found the woman and a man.

Police said the man was acting in an aggressive manner and officers believed he was under the influence of meth. Officers said they were also told the man was armed with a tire iron.

The man was Tasered by officers as he continued to exhibit violent behaviour, police said, and was taken into custody after a brief altercation.

A search turned up a tire iron, numerous meth pipes and screwdrivers, police said, adding that knife was also located near the man.

The 25-year-old man has been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and breach of an undertaking.

Police said he was also wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.

