5 people facing 60 charges after Saskatoon police seize weapons during stop

Five people are facing over 60 charges after Saskatoon police pulled over a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

Police said patrol officers made the stop under the Traffic Safety Act at 12:42 a.m. in the 100 block of 33rd Street West.

READ MORE: Wanted Saskatoon man tries fleeing from officers on bike

A search of the vehicle by officers turned up a loaded firearm and ammunition, drugs and additional weapons, police said. The type of drugs and other weapons seized has not been released by police.

Police said one person tried to run away while the five people in the vehicle between the ages of 14 and 35 were being arrested.

READ MORE: Man critically injured in Saskatoon assault

He was tracked down a short distance away, police said, adding he was wanted on numerous warrants.

All five are scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.

WATCH: Sister mourns Saskatoon homicide victim