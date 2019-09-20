Crime
September 20, 2019 6:33 pm
Updated: September 20, 2019 6:35 pm

Charges laid after alleged sexual assault of teenage girl in Saskatoon

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A teenager told Saskatoon police she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance last weekend.

Saskatoon police say they have charged a 20-year-old man with aggravated sexual assault.

A 17-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted by an acquaintance at his home on Sept. 14, police said in a press release.

The man was arrested Sept. 15 following an investigation by the sex crimes unit. His name was not released by police.

The accused is also facing charges of administering a noxious poison or thing, and threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He made an appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on Sept. 20.

