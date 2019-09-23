Crime
September 23, 2019 10:01 am

Man charged in connection with shooting on Big River First Nation in Saskatchewan

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP say a man has been charged with aggravated assault after a shooting on Big River First Nation.

File / Global News
A A

RCMP say a man continues to recover in hospital after a shooting in Saskatchewan.

The shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Big River First Nation, according to police.

READ MORE: 4 charged with manslaughter in Saskatoon’s 13th homicide of 2019


Story continues below

Big River RCMP said officers arrived at the home to find a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to Shellbrook Hospital for treatment, where police said he remains in stable condition.

A search of a home on the reserve turned up multiple firearms, police said.

READ MORE: Charges laid after alleged sexual assault of teenage girl in Saskatoon

Tristan Whitefish, 19, of the Big River First Nation, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and numerous firearms-related offences.

Whitefish is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Prince Albert provincial court.

Big River First Nation is roughly 190 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

WATCH: Saskatoon police issue advisory following 5 overdoses, 1 causing death

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aggravated Assault
Big River
Big River First Nation
Big River First Nation Saskatchewan
Big River RCMP
Big River Saskatchewan
Big River Shooting
Crime
RCMP
Sask RCMP
Shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.