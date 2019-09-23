Man charged in connection with shooting on Big River First Nation in Saskatchewan

RCMP say a man continues to recover in hospital after a shooting in Saskatchewan.

The shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Big River First Nation, according to police.

Big River RCMP said officers arrived at the home to find a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to Shellbrook Hospital for treatment, where police said he remains in stable condition.

A search of a home on the reserve turned up multiple firearms, police said.

Tristan Whitefish, 19, of the Big River First Nation, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and numerous firearms-related offences.

Whitefish is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Prince Albert provincial court.

Big River First Nation is roughly 190 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

