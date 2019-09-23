Man charged in connection with shooting on Big River First Nation in Saskatchewan

RCMP say a man continues to recover in hospital after a shooting in Saskatchewan.
The shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Big River First Nation, according to police.
READ MORE: 4 charged with manslaughter in Saskatoon’s 13th homicide of 2019
Big River RCMP said officers arrived at the home to find a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
He was taken to Shellbrook Hospital for treatment, where police said he remains in stable condition.
A search of a home on the reserve turned up multiple firearms, police said.
READ MORE: Charges laid after alleged sexual assault of teenage girl in Saskatoon
Tristan Whitefish, 19, of the Big River First Nation, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and numerous firearms-related offences.
Whitefish is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Prince Albert provincial court.
Big River First Nation is roughly 190 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
WATCH: Saskatoon police issue advisory following 5 overdoses, 1 causing death
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.