Officer injured after stolen vehicle rams Prince Albert, Sask. police car during chase

An officer was injured after a suspected stolen vehicle rammed a Prince Albert, Sask., police car during a chase on Wednesday evening.

Prince Albert police said they were alerted to a possible vehicle theft taking place in the 1300 block of 7th Street East just after 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Cocaine and guns seized after police chase near Maidstone, Sask.

When responding officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off aggressively and tried to ram several police vehicles, police said in a report.

A chase then started and continued out on Highway 3, police said, before ending when the vehicle rammed a police car.

The force of the collision caused the police car to roll in the ditch, police said.

The officer in the car was treated at the scene and later taken to hospital. The officer has since been released.

READ MORE: Man found hiding in tall grass after vehicle chase

Prince Albert police Chief Jon Bergen tweeted it was a dangerous situation.

Thinking about our incredible staff tonight who dealt with a dangerous situation that created the terrible fear of harm to our own. Shout out to C platoon as they pulled together as an invincible team committed to each other’s safety and the continuation of their duties. pic.twitter.com/3JPNTS6yec — Jon Bergen (@jon_bergen1) September 19, 2019

The driver of the reported stolen vehicle was not injured and taken into custody.

Police said the 25-year-old man was wanted on outstanding warrants for dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and possession of stolen property from a July 18 incident. He was also wanted for breach of recognizance.

READ MORE: Alleged bike thief struck by U of S Protective Services car during chase

He is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court of Friday morning on numerous charges stemming from Wednesday’s incident. Police have not said what those charges are.

Investigators said a second man is believed to have been involved in Wednesday’s incident and are asking for any with information or video surveillance to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.