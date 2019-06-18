RCMP officer’s gunshot under review after stolen vehicle pursuit in Saskatchewan

Two men are facing robbery charges after a stolen vehicle pursuit which involved an RCMP officer firing a gun this past weekend in Saskatchewan.

Meadow Lake RCMP were searching the Waterhen Lake First Nation at roughly 2:45 a.m. on June 16 for two suspects believed to be involved in a reported home invasion earlier that day.

After locating a suspect vehicle, officers attempted to pull it over but the driver didn’t stop. It was pursued on a trail before it came to a brief stop and was then reversed into a police vehicle, RCMP said.

Airbags in the police vehicle were set off and officers exited in an attempt to arrest the suspects.

One of the officers perceived a threat from the suspect vehicle before firing an RCMP-issued carbine, police said. No gunshot wounds were reported.

Both suspects then fled the area in the vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen.

Shortly after, the stolen vehicle was reported to have struck a home in the community. Officers located the two suspects running from the scene and took them into custody.

One of the suspects struck a police dog several times during his arrest, RCMP said. He sustained minor injuries from his encounter with the canine and received medical treatment.

Dylan Basil Lasas, 28, and Stuart Alphonse Lasas, 20, are facing charges of breaking and entering as well as committing assault with a weapon, assaulting police with weapon, robbery, flight from police, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Lasas also faces two more charges of injuring a law enforcement animal and driving while disqualified.

The accused are scheduled to make their next Meadow Lake provincial court appearance on July 8.

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the firearm discharge by the RCMP officer.