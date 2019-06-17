Rental vehicle pulled over, transporting 20K contraband cigarettes: Sask. RCMP

Mounties believe they have intercepted roughly 20,000 contraband cigarettes on the way through Saskatchewan.

A swerving vehicle was spotted by a member of the Saskatchewan RCMP roving traffic unit on Highway 7 near Marengo on the afternoon of June 13.

The westbound vehicle was stopped for a sobriety check.

During the stop, the officer said a package of unstamped tobacco was in plain view.

Two boxes containing roughly 20,000 contraband cigarettes were found in the trunk of the rental vehicle.

The losses of revenues in taxes caused by selling these contraband cigarettes is estimated to be $2,400 for the Saskatchewan government and $5,400 for the Canadian government, according to RCMP.

The cigarettes are believed to have originated in Eastern Canada and been destined for the Calgary area, police said.

The 48-year-old driver of the rental vehicle is facing charges under the Excise Act and the Tobacco Tax Act. The accused is from Lacombe, Alta.

He is scheduled to make his first Kindersley provincial court appearance on Aug. 20.

Marengo is approximately 235 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.