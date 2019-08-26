Alleged bike thief struck by U of S Protective Services car during chase

A University of Saskatchewan Protective Services patrol vehicle struck a cyclist while chasing an alleged thief, Saskatoon police said.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Campus Drive and College Drive at roughly 3 a.m. CT. Monday.

Two marked university protective services patrol vehicles were reportedly chasing the cyclist following a bike theft on campus when the crash occurred, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates one of the cars struck the cyclist and then collided with the other car, according to police.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with injuries reported to be non-life-threatening.

No charges have been laid as members of the police’s collision analyst continue to investigate.

