Cocaine and guns seized after police chase near Maidstone, Sask.

Weapon charges have been laid against a man who allegedly tried to evade police, Saskatchewan RCMP said.

The roving traffic unit tried to stop a speeding vehicle on Highway 16 near Maidstone, Sask., on Aug. 30, according to a press release.

READ MORE: Break-in suspect arrested while hiding in Saskatoon bar’s washroom

The vehicle fled from officers and then proceeded to drive into oncoming traffic. Police said the chase was terminated due to public safety concerns.

Shortly after, the vehicle was located near Cut Knife. Police said it fled from Cut Knife RCMP when they attempted to get the driver to stop.

Two spike belts were then used to immobilize the vehicle, police said, and the suspect then ran away.

Lloydminster police dog services were called in and the suspect was located on the roof of a home. Nakota Pooyak from Sweetgrass First Nation was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

WATCH (April 18, 2019): Saskatchewan RCMP crime watch alert system expanded province-wide

Officers searched the vehicle and found three prohibited firearms, ammunition and a small amount of cocaine, police said.

Pooyak, 26, is facing charges of resisting arrest, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine and various gun charges. He made his first appearance in St. Walburg provincial court on Sept. 3.

Maidstone is approximately 205 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.