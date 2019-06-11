Wanted man picks wrong place to hide from Prince Albert police dog

A wanted man picked the wrong place to hide from a Prince Albert, Sask., police dog.

The suspect was first spotted walking in the 600-block of 13th Street West around 4:30 p.m. CT on Monday, according to a police report.

The suspect then tried to run, but officers said their police dog, Jeb, was able to find him hiding in a doghouse in the backyard of a home in the 500-block of 15th Street West.

The man, who had several outstanding Criminal Code warrants, was taken into custody with Jeb’s help.

He is expected to appear in Prince Albert provincial court this week.

