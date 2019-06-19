Stolen vehicle chase ends with impaired driving charge: Sask. RCMP

Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man after RCMP say a reportedly stolen vehicle was involved in a police chase in Melfort, Sask.

Melfort RCMP said reports came in on Sunday morning of a vehicle being driven dangerously and knocking over street signs on the east side of the community.

The street was busy at the time, as a basketball tournament was underway in the area, police said.

According to police, a vehicle was spotted travelling at a high rate of speed by responding officers, who reportedly caught up with the vehicle heading west on Highway 3 towards Prince Albert.

Police said officers pursued the vehicle at speeds of up to 150 kilometres per hour before the chase ended when the vehicle was reportedly driven into a field.

Following the chase, Justin Umperville, of Beatty, Sask., was arrested.

He is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, dangerous driving, flight from police and driving while prohibited.

Umperville is scheduled to appear in Melfort provincial court on June 20.

Melfort is roughly 175 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

