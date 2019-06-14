Saskatoon police identify wanted man believed to have fled 2-vehicle crash

Saskatoon police are on the lookout for a wanted man who allegedly fled from a two-vehicle crash on Thursday.

Members of the guns and gangs unit were actively looking for Jeffrey Tkatchuck, 33, who had an outstanding warrant after failing to appear in court earlier on June 13.

Officers observed him driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 300-block of 11th Street East and attempted to do a traffic stop, however the driver refused to stop, according to a police report.

The driver disobeyed a stop sign at Victoria Avenue and 11th Street, police said, as well as narrowly missed being hit by a vehicle.

Given the concern for public safety, the officers discontinued their pursuit.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee continued on and ended up colliding with Honda CR-V at the intersection of Eastlake Avenue and 8th Street East just before 6 p.m., police said.

Both vehicles had rolled onto their roofs from the collision, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

A 75-year-old woman, who was driving the CR-V, and a 77-year-old man were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Grand Cherokee exited and fled the scene on foot.

Tkatchuck has a warrant for his arrest for failing to attend court on charges that include possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, cannabis, heroin and fentanyl. These previous offences stem from a drug investigation that resulted in charges being laid on June 22, 2018.

He is described as five-foot eight, 150 pounds, with green eyes and short brown hair.

Charges are expected from the crash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.