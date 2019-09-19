Assault charge upgraded to manslaughter after man dies in Saskatoon’s 12th homicide of 2019

A man who was seriously assaulted in late July has died from his injuries in the city’s 12th homicide of 2019, Saskatoon police said.

Tun Win, 49, admitted himself to St. Paul’s Hospital on July 27 with life-threatening injuries.

He passed away on Sept. 13. Police have not revealed the nature of his injuries.

Police said the July investigation led officers to a home in the 600 block of 28th Street West.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He now faces a charge of manslaughter.

The accused will appear Thursday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

