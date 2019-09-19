Crime
September 19, 2019 9:35 am

Assault charge upgraded to manslaughter after man dies in Saskatoon’s 12th homicide of 2019

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police upgraded an aggravated assault charge against the accused to manslaughter following the man's death.

File / Global News
A A

A man who was seriously assaulted in late July has died from his injuries in the city’s 12th homicide of 2019, Saskatoon police said.

Tun Win, 49, admitted himself to St. Paul’s Hospital on July 27 with life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Man charged with murder in Tiki Laverdiere’s death

He passed away on Sept. 13. Police have not revealed the nature of his injuries.

Police said the July investigation led officers to a home in the 600 block of 28th Street West.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

READ MORE: Second-degree murder charged laid in Prince Albert, Sask. stabbing death

He now faces a charge of manslaughter.

The accused will appear Thursday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

WATCH: Most homicides in Saskatoon not gang-related, police say

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aggravated Assault
Assault
Crime
Homicide
Manslaughter
Saskatoon
Saskatoon Crime
Saskatoon Homicide
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.