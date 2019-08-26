Saskatoon police investigating city’s 11th homicide of 2019

A suspect is in custody as Saskatoon police continue to investigate the city’s 11th homicide of 2019.

A 911 call came in at 5:10 a.m. on Sunday reporting an injured man in the 3800 block of Fairlight Drive, police said.

A 22-year-old man was found and taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police have not stated the nature of his injuries or released his name.

Officers from the major crimes and forensic identification units were called out to investigate and arrested a 17-year-old boy. Charged have yet to be laid.

Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

The homicide investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

