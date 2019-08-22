Prince Albert police seek person to help solve Happy Charles disappearance

Police have released new photos in hopes of solving a missing persons investigation in Prince Albert, Sask.

Happy Charles was last seen walking alone in the area of Kinsmen Park and Central Avenue on April 3, 2017. She would be 44 years old today.

She is five-foot one, 115 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She has a scar on her left cheek and a rose tattoo on her right thumb.

Charles was wearing white shoes, sweat pants, a long dark jacket over top of a leather jacket, a dark baseball cap, and dark-framed glasses, and was carrying a black backpack and white plastic bag.

Investigators are asking for help in identifying the person in the recent photos. This person may have information that could assist in the investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4248 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

