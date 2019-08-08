First-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon homicide: police

Saskatoon police have laid a first-degree murder charge in connection with a man’s death on the August long weekend.

Richard Fernuk, 68, was found dead inside his apartment in the 2200-block of St. Charles Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 3.

An autopsy was completed on Aug. 6, and the death has been determined to be a homicide, police said. His cause of death was not released.

Major crimes section investigators arrested a 37-year-old Saskatoon man on Aug. 7.

He is also facing charges of robbery and unlawful confinement. The accused was scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Aug. 8.

Fernuk was suffering from chest pains relating to a pre-existing heart condition on the evening of Aug. 1, police said. Following treatment, he left St. Paul’s Hospital at 3:46 a.m. CT on Aug. 2.

Investigators don’t believe Fernuk and the accused were known to each other.

