Death of Saskatoon man found in his apartment being investigated as ‘suspicious’

A 68-year-old Saskatoon man was found dead in his apartment in the 2200 block of St. Charles Avenue on Saturday afternoon, police say.

Saskatoon Police Service says the incident is being investigated as a “suspicious death.”

The man was found at about 1:20 p.m. after officers went to the apartment to check on his welfare.

Saskatoon police, along with the major crime section, forensic identification section, and the coroner’s service are actively investigating this incident.

The man is scheduled for an autopsy on Aug. 6.

Police are asking anyone that may have information regarding this incident to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to a Major Crime investigator or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

