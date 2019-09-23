Impaired driving charges after man struck and killed in northern Sask.: RCMP

Mounties say they have laid impaired driving charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed over the weekend in northern Saskatchewan.

The collision occurred on Highway 965 near Canoe Narrows, Sask., at roughly 5:10 a.m. CT on Sept. 22.

A vehicle struck a 52-year-old-man and the driver left the scene, Beauval RCMP said.

The injured man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released by police.

Officers located Alec Bouvier, 28, at a home in Canoe Narrows and arrested him.

He is facing charges of impaired operation of a vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 causing death, impaired operation of conveyance, failure to stop at a scene causing bodily harm, and operation of a conveyance while prohibited.

Bouvier, of Cole Bay, Sask., appeared in Meadow Lake provincial court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Canoe Narrows is approximately 400 kilometres north of Saskatoon.