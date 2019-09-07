Two-vehicle collision near Osler, Saskatchewan leaves one dead: RCMP

A collision on Highway 11 near the south entrance into Osler, Sask on Friday, has left a woman dead, according to RCMP.

RCMP said they attended the scene at 4:42 p.m. after a northbound service truck and an SUV collided head-on in the southbound lane.

EMS arrived on scene and the passenger of the southbound vehicle, a 75-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 80-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with injuries. RCMP said the severity of his injuries are undetermined.

The driver of the truck was treated by EMS on scene and released.

The collision is under investigationg, and RCMP Collision Reconstructionists were on scene with the coroner following the crash.

The highway was shut down until 11 p.m. Friday.

RCMP are not releasing the name of the deceased at this time.

Osler is about 30 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

