Injuries sustained after two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Maple Creek

A two-vehicle collision on the Highway 1 intersection at Highway 21 in Maple Creek caused injuries for those involved, according to RCMP.

It’s not known how many people were involved or who exactly sustained injuries.

The collision happened in the westbound lanes of the highway.

RCMP said one lane was closed while officers and EMS attended to the scene and injuries. That was at about 11:20 a.m.

An investigation into the crash was also underway at that time.

They gave an update at 1:08 p.m. saying the lane had reopened.

No further update on the condition of the drivers was provided.