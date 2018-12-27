Woman transported to hospital following collision near Pense, Sask.

A woman was transported to hospital via STARS with non-life-threatening injuries following a collision on Highway 1 just east of Pense, Sask. on Wednesday.

White Butte RCMP responded to the collision at around 4:15 p.m. involving an SUV and a semi tractor-trailer.

Police said the driver of the SUV pulled onto the highway from a grid road and was struck by a westbound semi. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Traffic was interrupted for about 90 minutes and the eastbound lanes were completely closed for a short time to allow the STARS helicopter to land.

Police continue to investigate, but do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.