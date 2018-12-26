3 dead following head-on crash near Melville, Sask.

Melville RCMP say three people are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Day.

The collision happened approximately 16 kilometres west of Melville, Sask., at roughly 1:50 a.m. CT on Dec. 25.

Police said their initial investigation showed a half-ton truck travelling northbound on Highway 10 crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a southbound SUV.

There were four people from the Balcarres area in the SUV.

Three of them died, including a 16-year-old boy, a 51-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man. Their names have not been released by police.

The driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 26-year-old Yorkton area man, was treated and released at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation with assistance from the RCMP traffic reconstruction unit.

Melville is roughly 140 kilometres northeast of Regina.