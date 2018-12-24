Car destroyed after collision just north of Regina, distracted driving may be factor

The White Butte RCMP responded to a collision that occurred in the north-bound lanes of Highway 11. The incident took place about five kilometres north of Regina, shortly before 1 p.m.

According to police, an SUV rear-ended a car, both vehicles had two people inside. No one was injured in the collision, but the car caught on fire and was destroyed.

READ MORE: Record number of distracted drivers caught in Saskatchewan

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe distracted driving was a factor.

Traffic flow was temporarily restricted, but the scene has been cleared.