Car destroyed after collision just north of Regina, distracted driving may be factor
A A
The White Butte RCMP responded to a collision that occurred in the north-bound lanes of Highway 11. The incident took place about five kilometres north of Regina, shortly before 1 p.m.
According to police, an SUV rear-ended a car, both vehicles had two people inside. No one was injured in the collision, but the car caught on fire and was destroyed.
READ MORE: Record number of distracted drivers caught in Saskatchewan
The investigation is ongoing, but police believe distracted driving was a factor.
Traffic flow was temporarily restricted, but the scene has been cleared.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.