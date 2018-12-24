Traffic
December 24, 2018 4:07 pm

Car destroyed after collision just north of Regina, distracted driving may be factor

By Reporter  Global News

This car caught fire on Highway 11, just north of Regina, around 1 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Dave Parsons/Global News
A A

The White Butte RCMP responded to a collision that occurred in the north-bound lanes of Highway 11. The incident took place about five kilometres north of Regina, shortly before 1 p.m.

According to police, an SUV rear-ended a car, both vehicles had two people inside. No one was injured in the collision, but the car caught on fire and was destroyed.

READ MORE: Record number of distracted drivers caught in Saskatchewan

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe distracted driving was a factor.

Traffic flow was temporarily restricted, but the scene has been cleared.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car Fire
Distracted Driving
Highway 11
White Butte RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News