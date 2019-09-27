Prince Albert police dog tracks down assault suspect

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., have arrested a man following an alleged assault on Thursday.
Police said they were told a woman had been assaulted with a gun in the 300-block of 20th Street East at around 9 p.m.
READ MORE: Mask, rope and weapons found by Prince Albert police
Officers said one shot was fired, but determined the 18-year-old woman’s injuries were not caused by a gunshot.
She was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. There is no update on her condition.
Prince Albert police dog Febee led officers to the 400-block of 23rd Street East where a man was taken into custody.
A gun was found in a nearby garbage bin, police said.
WATCH ABOVE (Aug. 26, 2019): Prince Albert, Sask. considering alley, walkway curfew
The 20-year-old man is facing several firearms-related charges along with aggravated assault and uttering threats charges.
He was scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Friday morning.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.