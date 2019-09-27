Crime
September 27, 2019 4:08 pm

Prince Albert police dog tracks down assault suspect

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police dog Febee led officers to a suspect after a woman was hospitalized with serious head injuries on Thursday night.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
A A

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., have arrested a man following an alleged assault on Thursday.

Police said they were told a woman had been assaulted with a gun in the 300-block of 20th Street East at around 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Mask, rope and weapons found by Prince Albert police

Officers said one shot was fired, but determined the 18-year-old woman’s injuries were not caused by a gunshot.

She was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. There is no update on her condition.

Prince Albert police dog Febee led officers to the 400-block of 23rd Street East where a man was taken into custody.

A gun was found in a nearby garbage bin, police said.

WATCH ABOVE (Aug. 26, 2019): Prince Albert, Sask. considering alley, walkway curfew

The 20-year-old man is facing several firearms-related charges along with aggravated assault and uttering threats charges.

He was scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Friday morning.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
20th Street East
Aggravated Assault
Febee
Garbage Bin
Gun
gun charges
Police Dog
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Uttering Threats
weapons complaint

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.