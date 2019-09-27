Prince Albert police dog tracks down assault suspect

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., have arrested a man following an alleged assault on Thursday.

Police said they were told a woman had been assaulted with a gun in the 300-block of 20th Street East at around 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Mask, rope and weapons found by Prince Albert police

Officers said one shot was fired, but determined the 18-year-old woman’s injuries were not caused by a gunshot.

She was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. There is no update on her condition.

Prince Albert police dog Febee led officers to the 400-block of 23rd Street East where a man was taken into custody.

A gun was found in a nearby garbage bin, police said.

WATCH ABOVE (Aug. 26, 2019): Prince Albert, Sask. considering alley, walkway curfew

The 20-year-old man is facing several firearms-related charges along with aggravated assault and uttering threats charges.

He was scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Friday morning.