Two inmates escape from Saskatchewan Penitentiary: RCMP

The RCMP is warning that two dangerous inmates have escaped from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert.

Jesse Dion Favel and Noah James Lemaigre-Elliot escaped between 8 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Friday and have not been seen since. RCMP said they can be dangerous and should not be approached.

The police said the men could be in Prince Albert or on route to Yorkton, La Loche or Saskatoon, where they have connections.

The release says Favel is 5’11”, weighs 194 pounds, is of average build and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green toque and black-rimmed eyeglasses.

Lemaigre-Elliott is 6’0”, 170 pounds, slim, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in track pants and a black coat.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5501, Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

