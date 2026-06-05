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Crime

Judge sentences Calgary man to 8 years in ‘inconceivable’ rabbit killings

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2026 3:32 pm
1 min read
File photo of a rabbit on Friday, June 12, 2020. View image in full screen
File photo of a rabbit on Friday, June 12, 2020. AP Photo/Michael Probst
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An Alberta judge has sentenced a Calgary man convicted of maiming and killing rabbits to eight years in prison.

Nicholas Weseen was found guilty on 10 counts of killing or injuring rabbits by causing several of the animals unnecessary pain, injury or suffering, and of failing to provide adequate food, water, shelter or care.

The offences took place between late October 2022 and January 2023.

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A trial last year heard disturbing details, including about one rabbit named Smokey that had its rear right foot amputated with pliers and was left to suffer for days while zip-tied in a milk crate.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Michel Bourque called the 32-year-old man’s actions “vile” and “inconceivable.”

The judge also ordered a lifetime ban from owning or residing with animals.

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“The offences committed by Mr. Weseen are exceptionally grave. As Crown counsel observed, it is difficult to find the right words to properly characterize them,” Bourque said in a decision released this week.

“The degree of violence employed against these defenceless rabbits is extreme. Over a period of months, Mr. Weseen deliberately inflicted serious injury, prolonged suffering, and death on multiple highly vulnerable rabbits that were entirely dependent on him for their care.”

— More to come…

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