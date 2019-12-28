Menu

Crime

Suspects escape police in North Battleford break and enter

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 3:21 pm
A file photo of a North Battleford RCMP officer.
A file photo of a North Battleford RCMP officer. File / Global News

North Battleford police are searching for two men suspected of breaking into a house in North Battleford and firing a gun.

RCMP responded for a break and enter on Dunning Crescent shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday night. The suspects “discharged a small calibre firearm” and fled on foot, according to a police statement. They were tracked to a residential area two blocks away but evaded police.

No one was injured during the incident.

READ MORE: Tiki Laverdiere homicide suspect pleads guilty to accessory after the fact

The statement said the forensics identification unit is examining a number of objects recovered from the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

