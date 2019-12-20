Tiki Laverdiere homicide suspect pleads guilty to accessory after the fact

Send this page to someone via email

One of eight people charged in the death of Tiki Laverdiere has pleaded guilty to one charge.

Brent Checkosis pleaded guilty on Friday to accessory after the fact in Laverdiere’s killing.

Laverdiere travelled to North Battleford, Sask., to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle — another homicide victim.

She was reported missing on May 1.

The body of the 25-year-old Edmonton mother of two was found outside of the Saskatchewan city in July.

Checkosis is also charged with improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

Those charges will be dealt with when Checkosis is sentenced on Feb. 10, 2020.

Five women face first-degree murder charges in Laverdiere’s death.

Another woman and a man are charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Checkosis was stabbed in August while on remand at Saskatoon Correctional Centre. Officials said he suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Two men were charged with aggravated assault and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

