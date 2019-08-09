7th person charged in death of Tiki Laverdiere

Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a seventh person charged in the death of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.

Police said Friday that Nikita Sandra Cook, 31, of the Onion Lake Cree Nation, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Laverdiere, 25, was reported missing on May 1 after travelling from Edmonton to North Battleford, Sask., to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle — another homicide victim.

Police said in June that Laverdiere’s death was the result of foul play, and her remains were found outside the city on July 11.

Four other women — Soaring Eagle Whitstone, 33, Shayla Orthner, 27, Danita Thomas, 32, and Nicole Cook, 36 — have been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and vehicle theft.

Nicole Cook is Tristen Cook-Buckle’s mother.

Two men — Jesse Sangster, 23, and Brent Checkosis, 18, are accused of accessory after the fact to murder and theft of a motor vehicle. Checkosis is also charged with improperly interfering with a human body.

Police said Nikita Cook should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nikita Cook should contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

