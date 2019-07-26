Saskatchewan RCMP seek help finding truck in relation to Edmonton woman’s death

Saskatchewan RCMP are trying to locate a vehicle in relation to a homicide investigation involving an Edmonton woman.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, 25, was reported missing after last being seen in North Battleford, Sask., on May 1. RCMP announced last month that her disappearance was the result of foul play.

READ MORE: RCMP charge 3rd person in death of missing Edmonton woman

During a ground search in a rural area outside North Battleford on July 11, a police dog found human remains. An autopsy confirmed the remains to be those of Laverdiere.

Shayla Orthner, 27, and Danita Thomas, 32, were arrested in relation to the homicide investigation. Both women are facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

On the morning of July 25, police arrested and charged a third person from North Battleford.

Brent Checkosis, 18, is facing charges of being an accessory after the fact to murder, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

READ MORE: Human remains outside North Battleford, Sask. identified as missing Alta. woman

RCMP announced on July 26 that they need the public’s help in locating a vehicle related to the homicide investigation.

The black 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen in North Battleford on May 2. Investigators believe the truck could be in the general area of Moosomin First Nation or Cochin.

The regular cab pick-up truck has a single row of seats inside its cabin and a single set of doors on each side of the truck, police said. It has Saskatchewan licence plate 333 KLC.

RCMP describe the vehicle as having a standard transmission, faded black paint and a white sticker across the top of the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.