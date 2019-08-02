Tiki Laverdiere’s mother faces woman accused in daughter’s death in court

RCMP have so far charged five people in connection with the death of Tiki Laverdiere and on Friday, Tiki’s mother Carol was in court to face one of the accused.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan RCMP seek help finding truck in relation to Edmonton woman’s death

Nicole Cook, 36, of Edmonton, was arrested in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on July 31. She is facing four charges: first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

Cook was in Saskatchewan provincial court on Friday. Carol said they looked at each other as Cook walked to the prisoner’s box.

“I was boiling. I was mad,” Carol said. “How else would I feel?”

Jesse Sangster, 23, of Edmonton, was also charged in connection with the case. Sangster is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and theft of a vehicle.

“When I looked at them, it just seemed like it doesn’t phase them where they are,” Carol said. “It just doesn’t matter to them what they did.”

READ MORE: RCMP charge 3rd person in death of missing Edmonton woman

Tiki, 25, was reported missing after last being heard from in North Battleford, Sask., on May 1.

In June, RCMP announced that her disappearance was the result of foul play.

During a ground search in a rural area outside North Battleford on July 11, a police dog found human remains. An autopsy confirmed the remains to be those of Laverdiere.

READ MORE: Second North Battleford woman charged in death of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere

Tiki, a mother of two, had travelled from Edmonton to North Battleford at the end of April for the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle, who was also a victim of homicide.

Nicole Cook is Tristen’s mother.

“My daughter did not know anybody from here,” Carole said outside court Friday. “She just came here to be beside Nicole because she was burying her son, so she was just trying to be there for Nicole and something terrible happened.

“It was such a relief when they told me that they got her and she’s being charged with first-degree murder,” Carol said. “Such a relief.”

READ MORE: RCMP charge 3rd person in death of missing Edmonton woman

In addition to Cook and Sangster, three others are charged in Tiki’s death.

Shayla Orthner, 27, and Danita Thomas, 32, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

On July 25, police arrested and charged Brent Checkosis, 18, with being an accessory after the fact to murder, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

“It’s ridiculous, senseless. I don’t understand,” Carol said.

“I can’t fathom why it’s all these people for my innocent, big-hearted, beautiful daughter.”

READ MORE: ‘It just really hurts me’: Mother of murdered Edmonton woman reacts to charges

Carol was surrounded by a large group of family and friends outside court.

“There were so many people that loved her — and still do. We love her and we miss her so much.”

Watch below (July 23): Saskatchewan RCMP have laid a first-degree murder charge in relation to the death of an Edmonton woman. The remains of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere were found in Saskatchewan earlier this month. Her mother is now speaking out. Kendra Slugoski has the details.