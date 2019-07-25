RCMP charge 3rd person in death of missing Edmonton woman

RCMP in Saskatchewan said Thursday they had made a third arrest in the death of a missing Edmonton woman.

Police say 18-year-old Brent Checkosis of North Battleford is charged with accessory to murder, improperly interfering with a body and theft of a vehicle.

They say the charges are related to the death of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.

Laverdiere’s disappeared more than two months ago and her remains were found July 11 by a police dog in a rural area outside North Battleford.

Police say Checkosis is to make his first court appearance in North Battleford on Friday.

Two women, Shayla Orthner and Danita Thomas, have been charged with first-degree murder in Laverdiere’s death.

“Get them off the street and maybe save somebody else,” Tiki’s aunt Debbie Stetsko told Global News on July 23. “That’s what gives me relief, that they’re not walking around anymore.”

“I’ll never have closure until I see her again. Never,” said Tiki’s mother Carol, who says her faith has been getting her through this trauma. “She didn’t deserve any of this.

“She was my daughter. She was a mom. She has two kids – two boys – she had a heart of gold. She was harmless and it’s too bad that somebody took advantage of her kindness. They’re just evil.”

