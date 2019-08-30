Man charged with murder in Tiki Laverdiere’s death

Saskatchewan RCMP says it has upgraded charges against one person already charged in the death of Tiki Laverdiere.

Jesse Sangster of Edmonton was originally charged with accessory after the fact to murder after Laverdiere’s remains were found outside of North Battleford, Sask., on July 11.

The Edmonton woman was reported missing on May 1 after travelling to the Saskatchewan city for the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle — another homicide victim.

Sangster, 23, is now charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and improperly interfering with a human body. He was previously charged with motor vehicle theft.

Police said the charges were upgraded based on the continuing investigation and evidence gathered.

He is the sixth person charged with murder in Laverdiere’s death.

Five women — Soaring Eagle Whitstone, 33, Shayla Orthner, 27, Danita Thomas, 32, Nicole Cook, 36, and Nikita Cook, 31 — are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and vehicle theft.

Nicole Cook is Cook-Buckle’s mother.

A sixth woman, Mavis Quinn Takakenew, 55, of North Battleford, Sask., is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Another man, Brent Checkosis, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

Checkosis, 18, was seriously injured after being stabbed with a homemade knife by two men on Aug. 22 at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Kihiw Fourstar, 19, and Jesse McKenzie, 22, are accused of aggravated assault and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose in the attack on Checkosis.

Police said the homicide investigation into Laverdiere’s death continues.