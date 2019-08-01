2 more arrested in relation to death of Tiki Laverdiere: RCMP

Two more people have been arrested in the case of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere‘s death, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. That brings the total number of people charged in the case to five.

Laverdiere, 25, was reported missing after last being heard from in North Battleford, Sask., on May 1.

In June, RCMP announced that her disappearance was the result of foul play.

During a ground search in a rural area outside North Battleford on July 11, a police dog found human remains. An autopsy confirmed the remains to be those of Laverdiere.

Shayla Orthner, 27, and Danita Thomas, 32, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body, and theft of a motor vehicle.

On July 25, police arrested and charged Brent Checkosis, 18, with being an accessory after the fact to murder, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

Laverdiere, a mother of two, had traveled from Edmonton to North Battleford at the end of April for the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle, also a victim of homicide.

On July 31, Nicole Cook, 36, of Edmonton, was arrested in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. She is the mother of Tristen. Nicole Cook is facing four charges: first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Jesse Sangster, 23, of Edmonton, was charged on July 28 with accessory after the fact to murder and theft of a vehicle. He was arrested by Edmonton police.

RCMP said both Cook and Sangster were transported to Saskatchewan to appear in provincial court Thursday.

RCMP are still looking for a vehicle they believe could be involved in the case. They put a call out to the public for help in finding it on July 26.

The black 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen in North Battleford on May 2. Investigators believe the truck could be in the general area of Moosomin First Nation or Cochin.

The regular cab pick-up truck has a single row of seats inside its cabin and a single set of doors on each side of the truck, police said. It has a Saskatchewan licence plate reading 333 KLC.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.