August 15, 2019 4:19 pm
Updated: August 15, 2019 4:37 pm

Sask. RCMP charge 8th person in Tiki Laverdiere homicide investigation

WATCH ABOVE: Tiki Laverdiere's mother attends a court appearance one of the accused in her daughter's death.

Saskatchewan RCMP have now charged eight people as they continue their homicide investigation into the death of Tiki Laverdiere.

Police said Thursday that Mavis Quinn Takakenew, 55, of North Battleford, Sask., is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Takakenew is scheduled to make her first appearance in North Battleford provincial court on Friday morning.

Laverdiere, 25, was reported missing on May 1 after travelling from Edmonton to North Battleford, Sask., to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle — another homicide victim.

Jesse Sangster and Nicole Cook have been arrested in relation to the death of Tiki Laverdiere.

Supplied

Police said in June that Laverdiere’s death was the result of foul play, and her remains were found outside the city on July 11.

Five other women have been charged with first-degree murder in Laverdiere’s death.

Soaring Eagle Whitstone, 33, Shayla Orthner, 27, Danita Thomas, 32, Nicole Cook, 36, and Nikita Cook, 31, are also facing additional charges including kidnapping.

Nicole Cook is Cook-Buckle’s mother.

Nikita Sandra Cook (pictured) of the Onion Lake Cree Nation is the seventh person charged in the death of Tiki Laverdiere.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

RCMP are still searching for Nikita Cook, who is from Onion Lake Cree Nation, and have issued a Canada-wide warrant for her arrest.

Police said Nikita Cook should not be approached if spotted and anyone knowing her whereabouts should contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Two men are also charged in Laverdiere’s death.

Jesse Sangster, 23, and Brent Checkosis, 18, are accused of accessory after the fact to murder and theft of a motor vehicle. Checkosis is also charged with improperly interfering with a human body.

