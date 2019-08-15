Sask. RCMP charge 8th person in Tiki Laverdiere homicide investigation

Saskatchewan RCMP have now charged eight people as they continue their homicide investigation into the death of Tiki Laverdiere.

Police said Thursday that Mavis Quinn Takakenew, 55, of North Battleford, Sask., is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

READ MORE: 7th person charged in death of Tiki Laverdiere

Takakenew is scheduled to make her first appearance in North Battleford provincial court on Friday morning.

Laverdiere, 25, was reported missing on May 1 after travelling from Edmonton to North Battleford, Sask., to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle — another homicide victim.

Police said in June that Laverdiere’s death was the result of foul play, and her remains were found outside the city on July 11.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan RCMP charge 6th person in Tiki Laverdiere homicide

Five other women have been charged with first-degree murder in Laverdiere’s death.

Soaring Eagle Whitstone, 33, Shayla Orthner, 27, Danita Thomas, 32, Nicole Cook, 36, and Nikita Cook, 31, are also facing additional charges including kidnapping.

Nicole Cook is Cook-Buckle’s mother.

RCMP are still searching for Nikita Cook, who is from Onion Lake Cree Nation, and have issued a Canada-wide warrant for her arrest.

Police said Nikita Cook should not be approached if spotted and anyone knowing her whereabouts should contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Two men are also charged in Laverdiere’s death.

Jesse Sangster, 23, and Brent Checkosis, 18, are accused of accessory after the fact to murder and theft of a motor vehicle. Checkosis is also charged with improperly interfering with a human body.