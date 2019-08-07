Saskatchewan RCMP charge 6th person in Tiki Laverdiere homicide

RCMP have charged a sixth person in connection to the death of Tiki Laverdiere, an Edmonton woman whose remains were found in Saskatchewan.

On Tuesday, Lloydminster RCMP charged 33-year-old Soaring Eagle Whitstone of the Onion Lake Cree Nation. Police arrested Whitstone at a home in Lloydminster.

READ MORE: Tiki Laverdiere’s mother faces woman accused in daughter’s death in court

Whitstone faces charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, vehicle theft and improperly interfering with a human body. She’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

In a news release, police said officers expect to make more arrests in the coming weeks.

Laverdiere, 25, was reported missing on May 1.

The mother of two had travelled from Edmonton to North Battleford, Sask. for the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle – another homicide victim.

In June, police disclosed that Laverdiere’s death was due to foul play.

On July 11, a police dog found human remains outside North Battleford. An autopsy confirmed it was Laverdiere.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan RCMP seek help finding truck in relation to Edmonton woman’s death

Police then began laying charges on July 20.

Four women – Whitstone, along with Shayla Orthner, 27, Danita Thomas, 32, and Nicole Cook, 36 – have now been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and vehicle theft.

Nicole Cook is Tristen Cook-Buckle’s mother.

Two men – Jesse Sangster, 23, and Brent Checkosis, 18, are accused of accessory after the fact to murder and theft of a motor vehicle. Checkosis is also charged with improperly interfering with a human body.

On Friday, Tiki’s mother Carol Laverdiere saw the co-accused make brief court appearances in North Battleford.

“I was boiling. I was mad,” Carol said at the time. “How else would I feel?”

On Friday, Crown prosecutor Chris Browne declined to offer any details about what happened to Tiki.

WATCH: Tiki Laverdiere’s mother faces woman accused in daughter’s death in North Battleford court