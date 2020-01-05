Menu

Canada

RCMP investigating crash on Highway 39 near Weyburn, Sask.

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 11:05 am
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a crash on Highway 39 south of Weyburn.
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a crash on Highway 39 south of Weyburn. File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 39 near Weyburn.

A statement sent Sunday morning said the crash was 2 kilometres southeast of Weyburn. The statement also said the highway would be restricted for several hours as the investigation continued.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

READ MORE: Semi-pedestrian collision in Stoughton, Sask. leaves woman dead

No further details were provided and RCMP did not respond to a request for comment.

RCMPSask RCMPReginaCar crashWeyburnhighway closureHighway crashHighway 39Sask Traffichighway restrictionhighway travel Sask
