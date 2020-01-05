RCMP investigating crash on Highway 39 near Weyburn, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 39 near Weyburn.
A statement sent Sunday morning said the crash was 2 kilometres southeast of Weyburn. The statement also said the highway would be restricted for several hours as the investigation continued.
Police asked drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
No further details were provided and RCMP did not respond to a request for comment.
Family mourns 2 children, paramedics mourn one of their own after Sask. crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS