Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian dies following collision on Hwy. 7 near Peterborough: OPP

By Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 11:31 am
Updated January 4, 2020 11:35 am
OPP say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 7 just outside Peterborough on Friday night.
OPP say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 7 just outside Peterborough on Friday night. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Peterborough County OPP say a pedestrian has died of his injuries following a collision just outside the city limits on Friday evening.

Police say emergency crews responded around 7:50 p.m., to Hwy. 7 near Burnham Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, just east of the city boundary.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies following collision in Lindsay: police

Const. Joe Ayotte says the early investigation shows that a westbound vehicle on the highway struck the man who was walking across the road.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was taken to hospital with vital signs absent and was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Rudolph Ksander, 61, of Peterborough.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Forensic Services and Coroner’s Complex in Toronto, OPP said.

Highway 7 was closed between Keene Road and Hwy. 28 as OPP investigated.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information can reach the OPP at (705)-742-0401.

Man faces $233 fine in connection with Calgary pedestrian’s death
Man faces $233 fine in connection with Calgary pedestrian’s death
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashFatal CollisionPedestrian StruckPeterborough CountyHighway 7Peterborough County OPPpedestrian fatalityHwy 7Peterborough Collisionpedestrian diesPeterborough pedestrian
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.