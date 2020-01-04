Pedestrian dies following collision on Hwy. 7 near Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP say a pedestrian has died of his injuries following a collision just outside the city limits on Friday evening.

Police say emergency crews responded around 7:50 p.m., to Hwy. 7 near Burnham Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, just east of the city boundary.

Const. Joe Ayotte says the early investigation shows that a westbound vehicle on the highway struck the man who was walking across the road.

The man was taken to hospital with vital signs absent and was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Rudolph Ksander, 61, of Peterborough.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Forensic Services and Coroner’s Complex in Toronto, OPP said.

Highway 7 was closed between Keene Road and Hwy. 28 as OPP investigated.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information can reach the OPP at (705)-742-0401.

