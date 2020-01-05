Teen found with ‘extensive trauma’ on busy Brampton street after hit and run: Peel police

Peel police say a teenage girl is in critical condition following a hit-and-run in Brampton early Sunday morning.
Police responded to the area of Gore Road and Queen Street around 12:30 a.m. after a passerby located the victim on the road.
“A passing motorist discovered the body of a female lying in the eastbound traffic lanes,” said Insp. Stephen Duivensteyn at the scene.
Officials said the victim had extensive trauma to her body and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Investigators are treating this as a fail-to-remain and are urging anyone with information to contact the major collision bureau.
Police have not released a vehicle description.
Family of accused in fatal Brampton hit-and run ‘shocked’ by arrest
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS