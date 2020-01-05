Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Teen found with ‘extensive trauma’ on busy Brampton street after hit and run: Peel police

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 10:28 am
A teenager is in critical condition following a hit-and-run in Brampton. .
A teenager is in critical condition following a hit-and-run in Brampton. . Andrew Collins / Global News

Peel police say a teenage girl is in critical condition following a hit-and-run in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area of Gore Road and Queen Street around 12:30 a.m. after a passerby located the victim on the road.

READ MORE: 2 charged in connection with fatal New Year’s Eve shooting of Brampton teen

“A passing motorist discovered the body of a female lying in the eastbound traffic lanes,” said Insp. Stephen Duivensteyn at the scene.

Officials said the victim had extensive trauma to her body and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: Peel police search for suspect in two assaults on women in Brampton

Investigators are treating this as a fail-to-remain and are urging anyone with information to contact the major collision bureau.

Police have not released a vehicle description.

Story continues below advertisement

Family of accused in fatal Brampton hit-and run ‘shocked’ by arrest
Family of accused in fatal Brampton hit-and run ‘shocked’ by arrest
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeTorontoHit and Runpeel regional policepeel policePeel RegionQueen StreetCritical ConditionFail to Remaingore roadBramtponteenage hit by vehicle
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.