2 dead after crash on Highway 41 near Aberdeen, Sask.

RCMP say two men are dead following a two-vehicle collision approximately eight kilometres southwest of Aberdeen, Sask., on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the crash on Highway 41 shortly after 3 p.m.

A northbound semi tractor-trailer and an F-550 truck travelling south collided, according to a press release.

Two 52-year-old men, who where in the truck, were airlifted to hospital in Saskatoon. The driver died from injuries in hospital.

The semi driver, a 39-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene.

No names have been released by police.

Saskatoon RCMP said the other 52-year-old man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Visibility was poor at the time of the collision and road conditions were icy, RCMP said.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from an RCMP collision reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan coroner’s service.

Aberdeen is approximately 35 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.