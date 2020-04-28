Menu

Canada

Crash near Pense, Sask., claims life of 19-year-old Alberta man

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 12:58 pm
RCMP say a 19-year-old man is dead following a crash near Pense, Sask.
File/ Global News

A 19-year-old man from Alberta has died after his pickup truck crashed on a grid road southeast of Pense, Sask., on Monday, according to police.

White Butte RCMP responded to the incident at about 4:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Man, 31, in critical condition after being ejected from truck near Fort Qu’Appelle — RCMP

According to police, the truck, carrying only the driver, went off the road and rolled multiple times. Police say the man died at the scene.

His name and hometown have not been released by police.

READ MORE: Man, 22, dead following crash on Highway 1 east of Chaplin — Saskatchewan RCMP

RCMP say they believe a second vehicle may have been involved in the crash and are asking any witnesses or anybody with information to contact police at 306-781-5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8466.

