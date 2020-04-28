Crash near Pense, Sask., claims life of 19-year-old Alberta man

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man from Alberta has died after his pickup truck crashed on a grid road southeast of Pense, Sask., on Monday, according to police.

White Butte RCMP responded to the incident at about 4:30 a.m.

According to police, the truck, carrying only the driver, went off the road and rolled multiple times. Police say the man died at the scene.

His name and hometown have not been released by police.

RCMP say they believe a second vehicle may have been involved in the crash and are asking any witnesses or anybody with information to contact police at 306-781-5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8466.

