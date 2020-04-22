Man, 22, dead following crash on Highway 1 east of Chaplin: Saskatchewan RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision about 17 kilometres east of Chaplin, Sask., on Highway 1.

Morse RCMP responded to the crash at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police reported a car was travelling east when it collided with a semi-tractor trailer.

The driver of the car, the lone occupant, died, while the driver of semi, also the lone occupant, wasn’t injured.

Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist, Caronport Fire Department, Chaplin Fire Department, Ministry of Highways and Saskatchewan Coroners Service all responded to the crash.

Parts of Highway 1 were closed to traffic but reopened at about 12 a.m.

Police are still investigating.