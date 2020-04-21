Collision on Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw claims life of woman, 29: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died following a motor vehicle collision on Highway 2, north of Moose Jaw.

On Monday, April 20, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Moose Jaw RCMP responded to the report of a serious motor vehicle collision approximately two kilometers north of the city.

It was reported that a northbound vehicle collided with a semi-tractor trailer travelling south, and the 29-year-old female driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver and lone occupant of the semi-tractor was reported to not have sustained any injuries.

EMS, Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Re-constructionist, Moose Jaw Fire Department, Saskatchewan Highway Patrol, Ministry of Highways and Saskatchewan Coroners Service all attended the scene.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 2, which was closed to traffic for an extended period of time, has since been reopened in both directions.

