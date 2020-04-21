Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Collision on Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw claims life of woman, 29: RCMP

By Chinenye Anokwuru Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 7:08 pm
A 29-year-old woman has died after being involved in a collision on Highway 2 just north Moose Jaw on Monday.
A 29-year-old woman has died after being involved in a collision on Highway 2 just north Moose Jaw on Monday. File / Global News

One person has died following a motor vehicle collision on Highway 2, north of Moose Jaw.

On Monday, April 20, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Moose Jaw RCMP responded to the report of a serious motor vehicle collision approximately two kilometers north of the city.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 in hospital following single-vehicle crash on Ring Road in Regina

It was reported that a northbound vehicle collided with a semi-tractor trailer travelling south, and the 29-year-old female driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver and lone occupant of the semi-tractor was reported to not have sustained any injuries.

READ MORE: Second victim of fatal Regina car crash dies in hospital

EMS, Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Re-constructionist, Moose Jaw Fire Department, Saskatchewan Highway Patrol, Ministry of Highways and Saskatchewan Coroners Service all attended the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 2, which was closed to traffic for an extended period of time, has since been reopened in both directions.

Oil prices dive below zero as Saskatchewan producers slash budgets
Oil prices dive below zero as Saskatchewan producers slash budgets
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSaskatchewanFatal CollisionDeathMoose JawHighway 2Saskatchewan RCMP
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.