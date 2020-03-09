Second victim of fatal Regina car crash dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police say a second person has died as a result of a fatal motor vehicle collision on Ring Road.

The 22-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle collision on March 2. The man was considered to be in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital by EMS. He died six days later in the hospital, say police.

Another passenger, a 24-year-old man, remains in serious condition.

The driver, a 23-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the vehicle had crashed into the ditch off Ring Road between Albert Street and Wascana Parkway.

