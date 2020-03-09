Menu

Canada

Second victim of fatal Regina car crash dies in hospital

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 12:47 pm
Updated March 9, 2020 12:48 pm
One person is dead and two others sustained serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Ring Road in Regina on Monday morning.
One person is dead and two others sustained serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Ring Road in Regina on Monday morning. Stewart Manhas / Global News

Regina police say a second person has died as a result of a fatal motor vehicle collision on Ring Road.

The 22-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle collision on March 2. The man was considered to be in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital by EMS. He died six days later in the hospital, say police.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 in hospital following single-vehicle crash on Ring Road in Regina

Another passenger, a 24-year-old man, remains in serious condition.

The driver, a 23-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the vehicle had crashed into the ditch off Ring Road between Albert Street and Wascana Parkway.

