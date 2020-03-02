1 dead, 2 in hospital following single-vehicle crash on Ring Road in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and two more are in hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Ring Road early Monday, according to the Regina Police Service.

Police said a vehicle was driving in the westbound lane between Albert Street and Wascana Parkway at the time of the collision.

Officers were called to the incident shortly after midnight.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Police said they are in the process of locating the victim’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 of Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

