Canada

1 dead, 2 in hospital following single-vehicle crash on Ring Road in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 9:53 am
One person is dead and two others sustained serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Ring Road on Monday morning. File / Global News

One person is dead and two more are in hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Ring Road early Monday, according to the Regina Police Service.

Police said a vehicle was driving in the westbound lane between Albert Street and Wascana Parkway at the time of the collision.

Officers were called to the incident shortly after midnight.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Police said they are in the process of locating the victim’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 of Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

